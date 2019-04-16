Kickball in Caribou

What's the old saying? When the adults are away, the kids will play? Well in Caribou this week they amended that statement.

When school is away the kids need to play. Since fields and outdoor areas are still unusable due to the snow, the Caribou rec center aimed to keep kids active during school vacation week. Today they had kickball in the morning and some wiffle ball in the afternoon.

Not only for young Vikings, kids from Ashland and Fort Fairfield made the trip over to participate. The rec center starting running this event during school vacation six years ago, numbers can fluctuate from year to year, but according to the event organizer it's just good to get the kids out of the house and playing.

"The weather this year's been cool and wet so you know, finding things to do inside and keeping the kids going and active and a change from basketball and season and stuff like that so it's good for the kids," event organizer Matt Bouchard said.

For the record, anyone who wants to challenge me to a little wiffle ball, I've got a mean slider. Come at me, Aroostook County. Find me on Facebook. The fun continues at the rec center tomorrow with the family bounce house event.

