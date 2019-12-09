LTC Football awards

The LTC handed out post season awards and several Houlton football players were recognized.
All Academic Team
Will Belyea
Matthew Jimenez
Noah Reynolds
CJ Violette
Logan Tapley
Thomas Wilcox
1st Team Offense
Noah Reynolds Running Back
Caleb Solomon Receiver
2nd Team Offense
Jaron Brewer Guard
Kurtis Reynolds Center
Nolan Hodgkins Tight End
Will Belyea Punter
Honorable Mentions
Will Belyea Utility Back
Darrien Henderson Full Back
David Tucker Tackle
1st Team Defense
Kurtis Reynolds Nose Guard
2nd Team
David Tucker Tackle
Justin Cook Linebacker
Honorable Mention
Jaron Brewer Tackle
Jackson Morris Defensive End
Noah Reynolds Linebacker
Miguel Jimenez Linebacker
Caleb Solomon Defensive Back
Chris Caswell Defensive Back
