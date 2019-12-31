Lady Wildcats have early season success.

The Presque Isle girls basketball team is off to a 4-1 start. The Wildcats have some veteran players, but on the whole are still inexperienced.

(Jeff Hudson):" We have six seniors, but they didn't play the roles they did last year other than Maggie they are fairly inexperienced and we are asking them to do more."

(Maggie Castonguay):" I am very excited for the season. I think we have a lot of potential. I think if we just stick together and play like we can we can be a shock to a lot of teams."

(Rebecca Rider):" I think the difference from our team is we are going to surprise some people. We lost a lot of good seniors, but I think that a lot of teams didn't think we would have a good year. We have some good shooters. We play good defense. and I think we will do good this year."

The Wildcats are a typical Presque Isle team relying on defense and putting pressure on the ball and forcing turnovers

Hudson:" I think we just need to keep playing hard. We are really athletic and I like the way we play defense. We are an excellent offensive rebounding team and we have to make shots, but it is not rocket science if we don't put the ball in the basket we are not going to win games."

Rider:" I think the keys are going to be winning the games we are supposed to win and digging deep and winning the games that people don't expect us to win."

Castonguay:" We have been doing a really good job rebounding.We are very athletic team and work hard and that has helped us."

The players on the team have bought into the system.

Hudson:" Driving to the basket if we do that we can get lay ups off the pass layups on just taking it and then you can get more wide open looks for threes and it helps your offense all the way around."

Presque Isle is off to a 4-1 start and they know that every game will be a tough one against Big East Opponents.

Hudson:" I think we are very similar with the teams coming up on our schedule. We don't have any easy games at all. I think getting off to a 4-1 start is more than we could have asked for beating Waterville here and winning the other three games that we did. We are off to a really good start though."