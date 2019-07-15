Land Speed Update



It was a busy few days at the Loring Land Speed races. Even with Friday's rain the racers still had plenty of track time.

Shane Stubbs of Texas used this bike to set the world record for a naked bike at 262.291 in the mile. That was the fastest for the event.

Bob Keselowski had the fast car. This run was his quickest as he ended up at 249.790 at the mile and a half, His Brother Ron was right behind him at just over 247 miles an hour.

In all there were 521 runs and 223 records set and the average speed was 155.831 miles an hour.

The land speed racers will be back in Limestone on Labor Day weekend as they look to set new records.