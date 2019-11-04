Landeen takes part in Para-bobsled camp

A Caribou women could be taking part in World Cup Para Bobsled events.

Tammy Landeen of Caribou took part in a Para Bobsled camp last week in Lake Placid New York. Landeen's performance earned her National Team pending status.

Landeen will have to complete a week long Pilot Driving School in Lillehammer Norway next month and upon successful completion of the school will then take part in the first Para Boblsled World Cup event of the season in Norway. Landeen is in the process of raising the funds needed to make the trip to the camp and to compete on the World Cup circuit . Darrin Raupp the Team Captain for Para Sliding sports says the cost for the World Cup circuit is about 15 thousand dollars and because of a lack of funding Athletes need to raise their own money to compete. Landeen has organized a Go Fund me page to try to get sponosors. We will have much more with Landeen about her selection on a future sportscast.