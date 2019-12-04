Landeen Makes World Cup team

t is now official Tammy Landeen of Caribou is a member of the US Para

Landeen made two successful runs off the top of the Lillehammer Olympic Bobsled track reaching a top speed of 69 miles per hour and earning a spot on the US team.

Landeen will have two more days of training before competing against 22 other Athletes from 14 Nations on Saturday and Sunday in the first World Cup events of the season.

Landeen was selected to the team after a camp in Lake Placid last month, but was listed as National Team pending because she had to successfully complete this driving camp in Norway to be officially named to the team. She is competing this weekend in Lillehammer and then it moves onto Oberhof Germany from December 10th to 14th before taking a month off before the Para Bobsled World Cup resumes on January 20th.