Ashland High School is in the market for a new girls basketball coach.
Ben Lothrop has stepped down after two seasons as coach. Lothrop was recently named the Principal of the Limestone Community School and because of that he was not able to continue as the Hornets coach. This was Lothrop's second stint with the Hornets. He also coached them 1996 to 2005. The search for his successor is now underway.
Lothrop steps down as Ashland Coach
