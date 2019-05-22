MPA Singles tennis will now play indoors on Friday

Because of the forecast for overnight and early morning wetness and for strong winds throughout the day, Friday’s play in the Maine Principals’ Association Tennis Singles Championships has been moved indoors to Apex Racket & Fitness, 2445 Outer Congress Street, Portland. All of Friday’s 64 scheduled matches will be played indoors.

The change in venue will alter the report and match times for many players. A decision on the site for Saturday’s play will be made on Friday.

