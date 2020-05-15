MPA adds esports to list of High School



The Maine Principals Association is venturing into the virtual world. The MPA is adding e sports to the list of extracurricular activities being offered. The Association is teaming up with Play Vs to give a non traditional activity to students.

Getting kids involved in some school activities. Giving schools that hook to get them interested in school beyond just their academics.

Will that start in the fall Mike or what is the plan.?

Our goal is to get 20 schools and I think there is a chance of that. We have really great interest right now. With the coronavirus spring that we had is giving schools the impetus to move on this. Our goal is to have 20 and have a Maine league and a State Championship