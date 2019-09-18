Regional Championships will be held in the County



The soccer playoffs are a litlte over a month away, but the Dr Gehrig Johnson Athletic Complex will be a busy place.

This year the Maine Principals Association announced that Regional Championships games will be played at neutral sites on turf fields. Presque Isle will be hosting four Regional Championship games. The field at the Presque Isle Middle School will host both Class C and D Championships.

Bisson:"We had a request to Regionalize our soccer championships like we do in many other sports like baseball and softball. We took that seriously and looked around but when Mark said they could host C and D we jumped on that opportunity and expanded with all 16 of our soccer championships will be hosted by the MPA this year at Regional sites."

Presque Isle has hosted several Regional Championships in the past and also hosted the 2015 State Class C and D title games.

The Class C Regionals will be held on Tuesday November 5th with the boys game set for 4 pm and the girls game being played at 6 pm

The Class D Regionals will be played on Wednesday November 6th with the games once again at 4 and 6 pm

The Class B Regionals will be held on the Sixth in Hampden with the same start times.

For planning purposes the State Championship games will be played on November 9th with the Class A and D Championships being held at Hampden

The B and C Championships set for Falmouth.