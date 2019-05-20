MPA extends baseball and softball season by one day

It is no secret it has been a nightmare to get the spring sports schedule completed. Last week the MPA extended the tennis season by one day

and now the MPA has extended the baseball and softball season giving schools until May 30th to complete their schedules. Aroostook County has been hard hit with postponements, but the rest of the state has also been affected. Most schools still have at least three or four games left on the schedule and teams like the Ashland boys still have 7 games to play in the next ten days. Earlier this year the MPA did allow schools to play five inning double headers to make up games that had been postponed.

The preliminary round of the playoffs are June 4th and the quarterfinals are set for the 6th.