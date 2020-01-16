Madawaska Nordic Skiers looking to defend title

The Madawaska Owls are the defending Class C State Ski Champions. Coach Colin Jandreau says that even though they return almost everybody they know it will be tough to defend.

(Colin Jandreau):" It would be really nice. We don't know how our athletes are going to do health wise. We hope they stay healthy and don't get overtired. Our goal is to try and do that, but we don't know the competition yet because downstate teams have not got on the scoreboard yet because of the snow. We will know much more in January and February."

(Dominic Lagasse):" That is the goal that is always the goal. We are going to have to push as much as we can to get there. It feels amazing to have that title under your name. Winning it for Madawaska I am very happy for it."

The Owls have a veteran team returning.

Jandreau:" It is an exciting team coming back this year. We lost one senior to graduation last year. The rest of the boys are back and we have some newcomers .

(Matthew Cyr):" We still have a solid group of good skiers and we are excited about the season."

The skiers all know that when you get the States every second counts.

Cyr:" We have to make sure we are all performing our best and get every single spot we can that counts toward our team."

The Owls girls team lost State Champion Isabelle Jandreau to graduation and are very young

Jandreau:" Our numbers are low. We have three girls skiing. We would have four, but we have one injury. Three incoming freshmen with one of them injured and Emma Pelletier is back as junior this year."

The Owls are looking to repeat as Champions, but they also have another goal that they feel is also important.

Lagasse:" Our goal is to be out and have fun and ski just have fun."

