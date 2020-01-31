Madawaska Owls are Sophomore laden team

(Dean Gendreau):" We have a very young team. we have our struggle with ball handling and inexperience. We lost six girls from last years team. The girls keep showing up and working hard."

Seven of the players are classmates and have played together throughout their careers.

(Jessice Theriault):" the best quality of this team is that we are all close in age and get along well."

The players may not be having a lot of success on the floor, but they are working very hard to improve

(Chantal Ackley):" Things we need to work on is having better communication."

Theriault:"Probably communicating and knowing what our next play is."

Gendreau:" We hustle on defense and you know what we keep working hard and we don't give up and that is what I ask for."

Gendreau says that he is very proud of this group of players

Gendreau:" Very proud because at the beginning of the season there was some talk that we wouldn't have a team. The girls came out to support each other and they work hard all season long. I am really proud of them."