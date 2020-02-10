Madawaska boys sneak into playoffs

The Madawaska boys basketball team has nine wins on the season, but they are still battling for a playoff spot. 14 teams make the post season in Class C and the Owls currently hold onto the 14th and final position.

Coach Matt Rossignol is telling his players to concentrate on what they can control.

(Matt Rossignol):" Hope that we can some help from the other teams that are chasing us and control what we can control and we will be in good shape."

The Owls are 9-8 on the year and close out on the season on Saturday against Katahdin. Madawaska has had some ups and downs this year, but that is because of inexperience and youth

Rossigol "We are young we start two freshmen a junior and two seniors. The preseason was really critical not having them this summer because I was hired late Preseason was critical to implement the new things we want to do. The kids picked it up really fast.

(Robbie Lausier): We got a few freshmen and this is their first time playing. We are getting into it and hustling and rebounding."

(Michel Hebert):" Learn from their mistakes. Tell them when you do good and not only when they do bad. You have to keep their mental state up so they don't get down on themselves."

Madawaska is not a very tall team and that hurts them sometimes on the boards.

(Riley Morneault):" We need to be as aggressive as we can.We are not a tall team in terms of size so we need to keep fighting out way through being as aggressive as we can and playing with as much heart as we have."

Lausier:" Size again is one of our weaknesses. Our strength we can get up and down the floor. We play with heart and passion and play with each other."

The players would love to get into the post season and pull off an upset in the playoffs and advance to the Cross Insurance Center.

Hebert:" It would mean everything. We have made some playoff games before but we have never gone all the way to to the playoffs. It would be amazing to get to Bangor and I would be happy to play even one game.

