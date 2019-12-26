Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

The Cross Insurance Center will be very busy on Friday and Saturday. The second annual Hall of Fame Classic will be held on both days. Basketball junkies will get a chance to see a lot of basketball.

Larry Gardiner):" This is the second year they have had this and I think the Hall of Fame wanted to give something back to basketball. Hosting something at the Cross Center and getting people to come to Bangor. There's eight games on Friday and Saturday. We are the County team that is there. Our boys will play Woodland at 12:30 and then we play Woodland at 2pm.

This will be Fort Fairfield's second trip to the Classic last year they played Washburn. Gardiner feels there is a big benefit to playing on the Cross Insurance Center floor.

Gardiner:"It is great to have the kids get on the floor and the atmosphere and pretty good crowds last year. We are hoping to have even bigger crowds this year. Anytime we can get on that floor it is just one more edge maybe saying we have been there and had some success and maybe that will carry over into February."

Here is the schedule of games for the next two days

Friday

It starts at 9:30 with Greenville and Penquis boys. The Fort Fairfield boys play at 12:30 and the Fort girls play at 2pm. The day wraps up at 8pm with Mattanawcook and Sumner boys playing.

On Saturday the games begin at 9:30 again with Stearns and Bucksport girls playing followed by the Class C boys showdown of Dexter and Stearns. The day wraps up at 8 pm with Deer Isle Stonington and Greenville playing at 8pm