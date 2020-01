The list of 2020 inductees into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame has been announced.

Several people with ties to the County are being recognized. Here is the list for inductees with ties to the County.

Long time Caribou Coach Gerry Duffy

Island Falls native Phil Faulkner

UMPI Women's Coach Gavin Kane

Legends of the Game

Mars Hill native Steve Shaw

Caribou's Mike Thurston

The complete list of names and bios can be found under the related documents section.