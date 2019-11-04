Maine Soccer Coaches Regional All Stars



The Maine Soccer Coaches Regional All Star teams have been announced and several County players are being recognized.

On the girls side in Class B

Sage Dubay and Edie Shea of Caribou and Clara Kohlbacher, Paige McHatten and LIbby Moreau of Pressque Isle were all selected to the team

Class C

Desirae Hafford, Gabrielle Martin, Lacy Pelletier and Amanda Thibueault of Fort Kent and Sierra Hoops and Amiela Ivey of Houlton were voted to the team.

Class D Regional All Stars from the County include:

Gabby Ayotte and Willow Hall of Ashland . Breann Bradbury, LIbby Grass and Katie Levesque of CAHS, Camryn Ala of Fort Fairfield, Jordyn Gardner of Katahdin, Sydney Brewer and Makaelyn Porter of SAHS.

On the boys side

Five members of Caribou made the team. Alex Bouchard, Cullin Caverhill, Parker Deprey, Ethan Holdsworth and Hayden Hunter were all named. Joining them on the Class B team are Connor DeMerchant and Conner Michaud of Presque Isle.

In Class C

Eden Paradis and Noah Martin of Fort Kent and Houlton's Cameron Callnan and Keegan Gentle were named to the team.

In Class D

Brayden Bradbury and Hayden Kingsbury of CAHS, Josh Foster of Hodgdon, Andrew Nadeau of Madawaska, Harrison Walters of MSSM, Gavin Vining of SAHS, and Noah Pelletier and Luc Perrault of Van Buren were voted to the team.

The Seniors on the team are eligible to take part in the Senior Bowl at Thomas College on November 17th.

The All Stars will be recognized at a banquet at Shrine Club in Bangor on December 8th.

The complete list of all stars can be found at https://mainesoccercoach.wordpress.com/

