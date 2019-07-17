County Youngsters did very well at the Maine Parks and Recreation Department State Track and Field meet in Bangor on Tuesday. County Recreation Departments had the largest number of competitors.
Almost 50 County athletes took first place ribbons and County Athletes also captured dozens and second and third place ribbons.
The Complete list of results is posted under the related documents.
Congratulations to all of the County Youth who participated.
Maine State Parks and Recreation State Track Meet Results
