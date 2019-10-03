Matlock is NAC Tennis Player of the Year.

The North Atlantic Conference has handed out post season tennis awards. Husson Sophomore Ashley Matlock of Caribou is the Player of the year. Matllock cruised through the season finishing conference play undefeated in both singles and doubles action.

Matlock was one of seven players selected to the All Conference First Team. She and her doubles partner Nicci Munroe were also named to the All Conference First Team Doubles. The Tennis playoffs begin on Sunday when Husson plays Northern Vermont Lyndon in the NAC Semifinals. If the Eagles win they will play the winner of Lesley and Massachetts College of Liberal Arts later that afternoon. The winner of the NAC tournament will take on the Northeastern Athletic Conference Champion next spring.