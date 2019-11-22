Matt's Quick Picks

Rene took the day off and gave Matt the power to quick pick. And Matt took advantage of that power.

Quick Picks

Matt St. Jean vs. CAHS Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hayden Kingsbury: Atlanta

Matt: Atlanta

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Zach O'Leary: New Orleans

Matt: New Orleans

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Ethan Pryor: Seattle

Matt: Philadelphia

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Sam Brewer: Jacksonville

Matt: Tennessee

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

Bryan Anthony: New England

Matt: New England

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Brayden Bradbury: San Francisco

Matt: Green Bay

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jacob Carville: Baltimore

Matt: Rams

