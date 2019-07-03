McCue is new Presque Isle boys soccer coach

Presque Isle High School has a new boys soccer coach.[

Joe Greaves recently stepped down to become the Assistant Principal at the High School. Graves coached the Wildcats for 8 years and this past year the team won the school's first State Soccer Championship. A familiar face takes over as head coach.

Tim McCue replaces Greaves. McCue has over 20 years coaching experience at all levels and has been the Assistant Boys Soccer Coach for 11 years. Brian Cronin has been named the Assistant Coach. The Wildcats will open the regular season after Labor Day.