Michaud Wins NB Senior

The Final round of the New Brunswick Senior Tournament was Wednesday and Presque Isle's Ralph Michaud was looking to hold on to claim his first NB Senior title. The match went back and fourth with Michaud and Denis Beaulieu of St Quentin. Michaud started with a five stroke advantage, but his lead evaporated to just one at the turn. Let's pick things up on the last few holes.

Michaud got his five stroke advantage back heading onto the 16th green. But that's where things got a little interesting, Michaud's putt for par breaks just past the hole and he would settle for a tap-in bogey. Beaulieu parred the hole. Five stroke lead down to four strokes.r.

Beaulieu parred 17, Michaud bogeyed again and we've got a ballgame. Another bogey from Michaud and an eagle from Beaulieu and we're heading to a playoff.

However, Michaud put all doubt to rest on the 18th hole, he smoked his drive right down the middle and his second shot nearly reached the green. He put his eagle putt within a few feet of the cup leading to an easy birdie and the championship.

Golf is a mental game and Michaud had to bear down to keep Beaulieu at bay.

"To start the match, Denis Beaulieu birdied the first four holes and when you have a five stroke lead you're like well this is the worst case scenario," Michaud said. "I had two birdies in there as well, but like you said I had two bogeys and that was game on and me and my caddy Bobby Russell said let's go make some birdies on the back and I birdied 12, 14 and 18."

And he said that it meant a lot to him to win his first NB Senior title on his home course.

"Its pretty special, it's my fourth year playing in the New Brunswick seniors," Michaud said. "I've known a lot of these guys like Herrick Hanson and I've watched them play and now it's an honor to be the New Brunswick Senior champion."