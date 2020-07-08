Michaud and Humphrey make the cut at Maine Amateur

It's cut day at the Maine Amateur and they were firing at the pins today and two county golfers made the cut and are in the top 15.

The State's top golfers were taming Biddeford Saco Country Club on day two of the Maine Amateur. The golfers were firing at the pin and Ralph MIchaud who plays out of both Presque Isle Country Club and Aroostook Valley Country Club made the cut as he shot an even par 71 and is at one over after two rounds.

Michaud:" I heard one of the MSGA golf officials say Biddeford Saco won yesterday and the golfers won today.

Michaud has made the cut two years in a row and was the first group out on Wednesday.

Michaud:" I birdied the second hole it is like 13 at Aroostook Valley. It's that distance, but there is hazard on the right and I knocked it in there like 2 feet and I am one under and I start thinking let's now concentrate on making the cut, you have got a chance to be close to the lead. That was my mindset going around it wasn't making the cut, but it was to see how close to the lead I could get."

First round Co leader Jon Humphrey of Presque Isle Country Club had another solid round and made the cut and that was his goal in his first Maine Amateur Championship.

Humphrey:" My goal was to come in here and make the cut tied for the lead or a couple of shots back. It is the same goal."

Humphrey who grew up playing PICC and worked for several years in the pro shop says he is very proud to represent the course.

Humphrey:" There is no better feeling than hearing your name from Presque Isle Country Club. It is the ultimate. I get goosebumps every time I hear it. A small event the Spudland Open or today."

While the young guns were firing at the pins, Michaud who turns 60 later this year was doing the baby boomer generation proud.

Michaud:" Pretty proud because I represent all the old fellers in the tournament. I am the oldest guy so far to make the cut and that is pretty good for us senior citizens."