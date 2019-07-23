Michaud leads at NB Senior Championship

A local golfer is at the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of the New Brunswick Senior Golf Tournament. Ralph Michaud of Presque Isle shot his second sub par round in two days on his home course of Aroostook Valley. He said that today was an early wake up call.

Michaud:" All of our tee times were in Atlantic Time so all of our tee times early. An eight o'clock team was actually 7 American so I had to get up bright and early. It was a little different playing that early. The ground was a little wet and it was kind of cold, but other than that I had two great guys to play with Dan Coloumbe and Sonny Phillips and I grinded out a 70."

Michaud putted well today in part thanks to his caddy Bobby Russell who helped him read some putts. Michaud just missed this birdie putt on nine to end his round.

Michaud:" Good all the way. That is how the putts were going today. The greens have really speeded up. I would like to give Perry Swazey our greens keeper a big hand because if you saw the course in the beginning of the year these greens are nice and fast now. He has done a fantastic job."

Michaud has had another very successful year. He won the Cary Classic and made the cut at the Maine Amateur. This is his fourth time playing the New Brunswick senior he had a fourth place finish at Royal Oaks last year and previously had a second place finish at Kingswood Park and a 7th in Bathurst. He is looking forward to playing a very familiar course to him as he takes the lead to the first tee box

Michaud:" Tomorrow just play Aroostook Valley the way I normally play it and hopefully everything will turn out right."

Here is a look at the leaderboard. Ralph Michaud has opened up a five stroke lead over Dan Coulombe of Fredericton and Denis Beaulieu of St Quentin. Mike Breen of Hampton is alone in fourth and Sonny Phillips and Tom Cameron are tied for fifth. Herrick Hansen of Aroostook Valley is tied for ninth and is also second in the super senor division . Other local golfers in the top 15 are Tom Towle of Aroostook Valley who is tied for 12th and Gary Melanson of Covered Bridge who is tied for 14th

In the Mid Masters Darren MacPherson of Restigouche is the leader after firing a 4 under 68 today He has a three stroke lead over Darren Ritchie of Hampton. Brian Dalrymple of Kingswood is third. Dave Bolster of Grand Falls is sixth and Steve Clark of Aroostook Valley is eighth.