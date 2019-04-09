Michaud will play soccer at St Joseph's College



One of the top schoolgirl soccer players in the State will be playing College soccer at St Joseph's College.

Presque Isle's Madison Michaud signed the NCAA Division III Student-Athlete Celebratory Signing Form to play at St Joseph's College in Standish.

Michaud who was an All American last year scored 122 goals in her high school career and will be joining a Monks team that made history last year winning the GNAC title.

The Celebratory Signing form is a way for Division III athletes to celebrate committing to a college. It is different than the Division II and Division I Letter of Intent, since Division III doesn't allow student athletes to sign Letters of Intent. Michaud will be attending the School of Nursing at St Joseph's College