Moving tennis matches indoors.

The Madawaska Multi Purpose Center could be a busy place this week if the rain continues. This is the final week of the regular season for tennis and that means teams are scurrying to get their matches in that includes Fort Kent who has four matches scheduled this week. Today The Warriors and Houlton Shiretowners traveled to Madawaska to play indoors.

Theriault:"It is a crazy week it is out busiest week of the year. We have four matches we need to play and the weather is a problem and that is why we are in here today. We have a double header against Houlton today. We come here quite often to practice and Madawaska is generous to us to be able to practice in here. It is a busy week and everything has to be done by Friday night so they can get the heal points put together."

This is the type of week that is an Athletic Directors nightmare as they try to beat the deadline work around school schedules and other teams schedules and because of that you need to get creative.

Theriault:" It wasn't going to happen. We have been scrambling all week with Eric and all the other Athletic Directors. It was crazy and we were not sure how we were going to do it and I said let's try Madawaska it is the only sure place we can play in the County so let's do it."