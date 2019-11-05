New Coaches named in Fort Kent and Caribou

Caribou has named a new Nordic Ski Coach.Lydia Streinz takes over the program from Evan Graves who accepted the Athletic Directors position at the school.

Streinz is no stranger to Nordic Skiing. She competed for the University of Maine Presque Isle and had success on the New England Nordic Ski Association Circuit. Streinz has been the Caribou Middle School Coach and also a volunteer Assistant coach at the High School. The first practice for Skiing is November 26th and the regular season starts on December 14th.

The Fort Kent boys basketball team has a new coach.

Chad Cyr will be on the sidelines for the Warriors this year. Cyr, is a native of Portage Lake and played four sports for the Ashland Hornets. Cyr has coached at various youth levels in the past through the Fort Kent Recreation Department, Aroostook Youth Basketball League, and in the MSAD 27 school system.

Cyr replaces Derrick Cooper who stepped down earlier this year.