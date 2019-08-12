New course record at Covered Bridge

The Canadian Jr Golf Championships got underway today at Covered Bridge in Hartland and it didn't take long for the course record to be broken.

Christopher Vandette of Beaconsfield Quebec sent an early message to the rest of the field He is ready to defend his title. Vandette won the Canadian Juvenile and Junior titles last year and today hit shots like this to solidify a new course record of 10 under par 62.

Christopher Vandette:" Extremely honored especially to do it at the Canadian Junior is something special so I am excited about it."

Vandette's round also tied the lowest round ever posted in a Canadian Junior Championship.

Vandette:" Just really excited in general. It was a fairly smooth day out there."

The defending Champion's round was highlighted when he holed it from the fairway for an eagle on 15 . He started on the back and shot a four under and then turned it on on the front nine with a 6 under 30

Vandette:" Pretty comfortable it was just making very few mistakes and staying out of trouble.Nothing was to flashy nothing was incredible it was just rock solid."

The Team Canada Junior team member appears to be in position to repeat as champion, but he realizes a lot can happen over the next three days.

Vandette:" Real excited to get off the first 18 holes really well, but there is still 54 holes ahead so it's a marathon. You have to keep up and be patient there's a lot of holes ahead."