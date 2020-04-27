North Atlantic Conference will play in 2 divisions in 2020

The North Atlantic Conference has 12 teams from Presque Isle to upstate New York. The Conference has decided to break into two divisions to cut down on the amount of travel.

Dan Kane:" We are going to an East West type of division. The five Maine schools and Lyndon are in the East and Johnson and the five New York schools are in the west. We have more teams that sponsor some sports so it changes in some sports, but these are the divisions in soccer and basketball."

UMPI, Husson, Maine Maritime, UM Farmington, and Thomas are the five Maine schools who will compete with Northern Vermont Lyndon. The six institutions are very familiar with each other. All six were members of the old Sunrise Conference. Kane says the schools will play each team in their division and will only have a cross over with a couple of opponents

Kane:" For soccer we will have two crossovers. We will have one home weekend and one away weekend against the west. Basketball will be the same."

Last week there was some concern about the two Vermont schools. The Chancellor and Board of Trustees from Vermont State Colleges talked about closing both Northern Vermont Lyndon and Northern Vermont Johnson, but at a meeting last week the idea was nixed. This was good news for the NAC Schools for several reasons.

Kane:" This really solidifies our schedule. This time of year it would be tough to pick up games and move things around so this helps us out with scheduling. It also helps us with our automatic qualifier."