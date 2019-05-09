Northern Regional Tennis seedings

The State Singles tennis qualifier is Saturday in Caribou.

The seedings for the tournament have been announced On the girls side

Hailey Holmquist of Caribou is the top seed with Hannah Boucher of Presque Isle, Madison Stratton of Caribou and Madison Hedrich of Presque Isle rounding out the top four seeds. Tiffany Morrow of Van Buren, Sydni Pelletier of Fort Kent, Sage Dubay of Caribou and Madison Grant of Houlton round out the top eight seeds

On the boys side

Parker Deprey who made it to the State Elite Eight last year is the top seed, Andre Daigle of Presque Isle is seeded second with Sawyer Deprey and Gabe Rand of Caribou seeded third and fourth. Brenton Soucy of Van Buren, Nolan Porter of Houlton, Luc Perrault of Van Buren and Mason Young of Presque Isle are ranked fifth through eighth.

The top four qualifiers at Saturday's tournament will compete in the State singles event beginning on May 24th at Lewiston HIgh School.