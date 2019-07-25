Olore will be inducted in Maine Baseball Hall of Fame

Presque Isle' Tim Olore will be inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend. Olore played for the Wildcats and at the University of Maine Presque Isle and then coached the Wildcats for 28 years.

Completely satisfied and humbled that all the work I put into this game. Playing, coaching running the rec department here in Presque Isle building the program and coaching my Alma Mater the Presque Isle Wildcats. People have recognized what I have done throughout my career and now I am being rewarded for it."

Olore had 266 heal point victories and 356 career wins. His teams made 23 post season appearances. and won league championships 5 times.he also led the Wildcats to an Eastern Maine runner up finish in 1991. After retiring from coaching Olore is still involved in the game as an umpire

Olore:" I have not got out of the game. I umpire now and keep up on the game. I don't know what the future brings right now I will umpire and when we move to Florida I am going to try to continue to umpire and who knows what happens down there."

Baseball has always been a passion for the long time educator and coach. He said his love for the sport started at a young age

Olore:" Baseball has been my passion from day one. I was introduced to it at the rec department years ago. I stayed with it and studied it and now I stay involved and try to give back to the game that gave me so much."