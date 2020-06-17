Players back on the baseball field

While there is still no major league baseball in sight some youngsters took to the field today for their first get together of the year. The Presque Isle Park and Recreation Department will be playing spaceball this year.

Andrew Perry:" Due to the current state of things in the world we were unable to play baseball in the traditional sense so we started to work on what baseball could look like given the guidelines we were given. We came up with something I like to call space ball. It is going to allow us to have competitive play within baseball but still stay within the guidelines for safety."

This was a skill assessment for the fourth to seventh grader so they can balance the teams.

Perry:" See what the kids have and where their skill sets lie. We have lots of good players out here today and seeing lots good stuff. This is our preliminary assessment to split the kids up into their teams and get the ball rolling for next week."

It was a beautiful day and there were a lot of smiles for the players and coaches and parents were just happy to see their children being active and having a fun afternoon.

Perry:" Everybody is chomping at the bit wanting to get out and play baseball. Coaches are ready I am beyond ready. I just can't even believe here we are. It was looking pretty good early in the season and here we are here today sun shining and playing baseball and all systems are go."