One Win Away: The Aroostook Huskies Eye Championship Berth

Last year the Aroostook Huskies didn't win a game last season, now they're one game away from making it to the championship for the first time since 2010.

"It's a good group of kids," Head Coach Taylor DeFelice said. "Last year I think we only had two seniors, year before we only had two seniors, so we were the youngest team kind of taking our lumps."

This year though, they've been handing out the lumps. They're 6-1.

"Just 26 solid kids we can count on, good group of receivers running backs, we got really tough kids on defense," DeFelice said. "They just play well together, listen to the coaches, it's been a great team this year."

For second year running back, Ilijaha Fortres, it was about belief.

Last year we went 0-8 and I know that felt real bad," Fortres said. "I knew we going to bounce back because everybody was really focused."

They haven't won a championship since 2006 and haven't been to a title game since 2010. Leading the offense is Sophomore Dominick Poisson and he knows what's at stake.

"It's going to feel great and if we can pull it off it's going to be great," Poisson said. "But we just gotta complete it and keep going."

One of their players makes the trip all the way from Van Buren to put on the pads. First year and potential championship berth on the line.

"It's been a good amount of years since we've been down there so I think with this whole new crew it'll be a great thing," Lavoie said.

One more step to take. They play the Damariscotta Eagles tomorrow at NMCC at 1 P.M. where they'll try to earn a trip to New Hampshire to play for a championship.