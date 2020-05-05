PVC Golf Championships will be held in Presque Isle



Presque Isle Country Club is scheduled to host a High School state qualifying golf tournament in the fall. The Penobscot Valley Conference Championships will be held at the club in September. The event crowns the PVC champion and is also the qualifier for the State individual and team championships which will be held at Natanis in Vassalboro in October.

Mark White:" We are hosting the PVC Golf Championship on September 26th at Presque Isle Country Club. That is going to be a first in my memory that Presque Isle host that tournament. There will be 100 plus golfers up here that day and maybe overnight. We are really looking forward to that and very lucky that we have a good course. Barry Madore is going to run a great tournament along with the PVC Golf Committee. We are really looking forward to that."

For several years the PVC Championship was held at JATO Highlands in Lincoln, but the Athletic Directors decided to hold the event at different courses. Last year it was held at Hermon Meadows and this year White is excited to bring the event to the County

White:" It's great to see schools coming to us and letting us show off what we have. We have a great course and you know as well as anybody Rene that Aroostook Hospitality is second to none.">

Of course Presque Isle will host several Regional and State soccer games in November. We will have much more with White on bringing the State soccer championships back to Presque Isle on another edition of NewsSports Sports.

