Panthers going for 7 straight



The Central Aroostook Cheerleaders will look for their 12th State Championship in 13 years tomorrow in Augusta. Every State Championship is special, and if the Panthers are able to claim the State this year it might even more special because of everything the team had to overcome.

(Sami Allen):" We started off with some concussions and a girl that has been sidelined with an elbow.

We have had some shoulder injuries so we keep having these injuries that I have never been faced with that much so that has been hard to deal with."

(Alyssa Tilley):" I have never seen a team be able to overcome the things that this team has. I have been cheering for a very long time and this time is one I am so proud of. I can't believe my senior year I get to go through competition with.

Sami Allen and Janice Lyons have co-coached the team for several years. The two work very closely together on all part of the routine and get along very well.

(Janice Lyons):" We would not as successful as we are if Sami and I weren't this close. We play off each other/s strengths. She is more the stunter and jumper and I am the dancer."

Many of the team members have been together since they were very and they all love the sport

(Jack Schaefer):" I am beyond excited to out there and give it all I got. I know that in college I want to go and do cheering and stuff. This is just a great opportunity for me to go and experience an amazing competition and hopefully we can win."

(Gracie Giberson):" I am really excited and we worked so hard this season. It has been a season to remember."

(Mersaydez Johnston):" It all comes down to two and a half minutes on the mat. Putting out everything we have and everything we have gone through. It is so amazing to share it with our team and our community."

The Panthers key to success is the drive of the team and wanting to continue the success of past squads.

Lyons:"We do a lot of talking pep talks one on one talks. The athletes give each other pep talks. Everybody just motivates everybody else."

Allen:" They are pretty easy to motivate. They do come in every once in a while and they are exhausted. One of our girls has said it's worth the pain. Sickness and all that stuff can only last a little bit, but this moment of winning States is a lifetime."