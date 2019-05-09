Fort Kent junior Eden Paradis is the WAGM Northern Airwaves Athlete of the Week. Paradis pitched a complete game one hitter against previously undefeated Fort Fairfield. Paradis ended with 10 strikeouts in the complete game victory. Paradis also pitched an inning and a third against Presque isle and didn't allow a hit in that game.
Paradis is Athlete of the Week
Posted: Thu 6:34 PM, May 09, 2019
