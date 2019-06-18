Pete Webb Maine Sports Legend

Three County people will be recognized as Maine Sports Legends this weekend. Kevin Sjoberg and Pete Webb will be honored along with G Caroline Morris who will be inducted posthumously.

Pete Webb has made a huge impact on the sport of basketball over for nearly 60 years.

Pete Webb:" This is my 57th year. I think my 49th of either being a local lead trainer like here in Aroostook County. That part started we call them Rules Interpreters, but they are really trainers and supervisors of officials in the area."

The Houlton native just retired after 27 years as Basketball Commissioner. He was a familiar face at tournament games and enjoyed spending time with people and talking about the history of the game

Webb:" I am proud of my County heritage. That is where the beginning came from and our State of Maine. When you travel to other places I wish we could take hundreds with us to see that we may not be the biggest, we may not have the best players, but the way is has been organized since the mid 50's through the MPA with the State Basketball Commission deserves an awful lot of credit."

Webb has traveled all over the Country observing basketball tournaments in his capacity with the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials.

Webb:" It has taken me to be on the National Rules Committee two different four years terms."

He is also one of IAABO's unofficial historians.

Webb:" They will say what can you tell us about what has gone on before this. What should we think about before we go forward with recommendations for changes."

Basketball has been a big part of Webb's life from his childhood to now.

Webb:" It started in Houlton then Ashland and Caribou. It was a terrific start and there are a lot of people I can thank along the way."

Longtime sports writer Kevin Sjoberg who has been very active in athletics in the county is also be honored. We will have Sjoberg's Story later this week.

Also being honored posthumously is G Caroline Morris from Masardis who was a principal, teacher guidance counselor She coached girls basketball for 10 years and her team didn't lose a game from 1952-62.