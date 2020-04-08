Philbrook shows how to tie a fly



Last night we introduced you to Darrell Philbrook who has been tying flies for 68 years. This evening he demonstrates tying a fly he developed back in the 80's Phil's Green Drake..

The way in which I tie them. I tie the tail on first and then I come up and tie on the wing. In this case it is elk hair. I cut a little piece of the elk hair out and I take my little comb and comb out all this fluffy stuff. I don't want that. Now what I am doing is stacking the hair so that the tips of the hair are all even with each other. You can see they are all even now. I take it like that and now I want my wings the length of that hook

This is going to be a large fly. I take a loop around like that and I wind that thread back quite tight. I come back up and cut this at an angle like that. I take a hold of the feathers like this and go around here a couple of times. I take my trusty old super glue and this saved a fly tyer a lot of headaches in the last 10 years anyway. It is thin as water and doesn't take half a drop. Now I go around those with that super glue in there and that will make that just like a solid post. The object for me doing this I like my flies when a man is fishing with them. The only time I want him to lose one is when he loses it in the bushes. A little dubbing wax on the thread. I spin the fur. Rabbit and muskrat more than anything else are the nicest fur for me to use. The muskrat helps make it float because of all the natural lanolin that is in the fur. I come in front of that wing and put the head part on. The head or thorax. When I get all done with the body I take another turn around the base of that wing. This is the hackle with the legs of the fly. This is a parachute pattern and I wind around the post of the wing three or four turns. I do two or three more and take my scissors and cut the excess off and then I hold them down like this a little bit. A little bit of head lacquer. The Green Drake.

