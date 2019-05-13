Players advance to State Singles Tennis Championship

The state singles tennis qualifier was scheduled for Saturday early morning rain forced the event to be postponed to today in Caribou. Parker Deprey with the ace. He made it to the Elite Eight last year at the State tournament and advanced again. . The seeds held as the top four seeds advance to Lewiston High School, Andre Daigle of Presque Isle, Sawyer Deprey and Gabe Rand of Caribou all picked up wins and will compete in the singles event.

On the girls side. The top seed Hailey Holmquist picked up the win and advanced to the States. Also The third and fourth seeds, Madison Stratton of Caribou and Madison Hedrich of Presque Isle picked up victories. Sage Dubay was the seventh seed and picked up a win to advance.

