Porter is HIgh School Heisman State Winner

SAHS Senior Makaelyn Porter has had an outstanding career. Porter has played soccer basketball and softball for the Warriors and has been one of their leaders during her career. Yesterday she found out that she was the Girls High School Heisman winner.

Makaelyn Porter:" I was excited it is an honor. Not many students get picked for that so it felt cool to get that."

Porter's basketball team has captured two straight State Class D titles. Porter has committed to Husson College after graduation to play basketball. The Senior has also played in two Regional Championship softball games and lost in the soccer semifinals this past year. She is also an outstanding student and is involved in her community

Porter:" A combination. I make sure that I am a role model to the younger students. I play all sports and am very active in my community and I try to put myself out there."

Porter received a 500 dollar scholarship for being the State's High School Heisman winner and on Monday she will find out if she becomes a National Finalist. Soccer season is over, basketball starts on Monday and then in April. Porter will play her final sport for the Warriors when she puts on her softball uniform. She has already left a lasting impression for Warrior fans

Porter:" I think my legacy is having fun while playing and being serious, but also having fun with the game and being positive role model for those to come after me."

