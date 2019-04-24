Postponements for Wednesday April 24th.

The weather has once again washed out the schedule for today.

The University of Maine Presque Isle softball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader in Bangor against Husson University, but that was postponed no make up date has been announced.

High School Baseball and softball

Fort Fairfield at SAHS ppd to tomorrow

Houlton at Caribou ppd to tomorrow

Fort Kent at CAHS ppd to Friday

Also the weather forecast for later this week has forced a change to the MDI at Caribou baseball and softball games that were scheduled for Saturday the doubleheader will now be played on Friday beginning at 1:30.