Practice Makes Perfect: Local Tennis Player Wins Tournament

The summer is a great time to hone one's skills. Get out in the beautiful Northern Maine sun and practice your passion. One young tennis player from Presque Isle is the embodiment that practice makes perfect. Alice Korzekwa and her dad Luke Korzekwa head out onto the UMPI tennis courts almost every day of the week. Recently, she went down to a tournament in Massachusetts and won it all.

"My first tournament ever, I lost 6-0, 6-2, 6-0, and then my second tournament I tied for first and then this tournament I won," Alice Korzekwa said.

Her dad Luke, started teaching her how to play tennis when she was just three years old. Alice's teacher has a serious tennis background.

"I've been playing for 31 years, I'm 38 right now, so I have little bit of history," Luke Korzekwa said. "I was top ten in my country in Poland, so I sort of want to give that stick away to my daughter."

Eastern Europe is a highly competitive tennis area and Luke is trying to bring that culture to the county.

"I'm trying to prove that you can do what you love anywhere you are," Luke said. "If you put your heart into it and you have the desire to do it you'll be able to achieve your goals."

Goals? Alice only has one:

"My goal is to be number one," Alice said.