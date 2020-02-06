Presque Isle Cheerleaders ready to compete

The Presque Isle Wildcats are competing in the State Championship for the second straight year. The Wildcats had some late season injuries to deal with, but they were able to stick their routine at the Regionals to qualify for the States.

( Madison Bagley):" We had started really strong and had hoped for a successful season. We came into the County Championship with a concussoin five minutes before performing. We got a little discouraged with that, but really pushed through and when we made States it was a good accomplishment."

The Seniors on the team are making their third appearance at the States in four years.

(Claire Mautz):" Going into States i am always looking forward to it. States is the most fun competition because we get to see all the other teams in the State perform. It's like a victory lap after Regionals because we have to worry about making it to the States."

(Taylor Hedrich):" It's a huge accomplishment we have had some Class A teams come down into B this year and getting that State spot was really on our priority list."

The Cheerleaders take center court at almost every home game and they are very close

( Rebekah Poliero):" We all get along so well we are like one big giant family."

The team and coach are always changing the routine as they look for the best possible score.

Bagley:" We have changed our pyramid like three times and moved some things around. With injuries we have had to change tumbling passes. We have kind of adapted and overcome as best as we could.

Mautz:" I would say that this year's routine has been the hardest I have ever had. We always change the routine after every single competition. Going over judges notes and making changes.

Hedrich:"We have improved so much from last year our tumbling especially. We have really stepped it up in stunting as well. The girls have worked so hard for this and it is our time."