Presque Isle Wildcats Hall of Fame

Presque Isle High School will induct three new members into the Hall of Fame next January.

Med Cotton who coached tennis for 15 years and also coached skiing and golf for the Wildcats. Cotton rebuilt the tennis program at the High School and led his teams to 10 Aroostook League titles in 11 years.

Dave Maxcy was the head cross country and track and field coach for Presque Isle. Wildcat teams won five Eastern Maine Championships and the boys won two State Cross Country titles during his 22 years coaching at the varsity level

Brennen Shaw was an outstanding hockey and baseball player for Presque Isle. He is the Wildcats leading scroer with 183 points. 99 goals and 84 assists during his four years. On the baseball diamond he was the Wildcats number one pitcher for three years. Shaw also played College hockey at Assumption and was the Northeast 10 Student Athlete of the Year in 2015.

The induction ceremony will be on January 17th at the Northeastland Hotel in Presque Isle.