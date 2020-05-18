Presque Isle announces Hall of Fame inductees



Presque Isle will induct three new members into the Wildcats Hall of Fame next January.

Nelson Guerrette who sat at the scorer's table for over 56 years will be inducted for his dedication to the Wildcats Athletics Program.

Kylan Smith who graduated in 2006 and played basketball and soccer for four years is also being inducted. Smith was a two time All Eastern Maine Class B soccer team member.

Kayla Legassie Buck graduated in 2009 . She was Presque Isle's all time leading goal scorer with 71 until Madison Michaud broke the record in 2018. She was also an All State soccer selection her Senior year.

The three will be inducted during a ceremony at the Northeastland Hotel on January 15th