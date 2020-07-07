Presque Isle athletes begin conditioning

Presque Isle is one of the schools in the State allowing athletes to begin conditioning. The Maine Principals Association put out a memo to High Schools allowing them to begin non sport specific training on July 6th.

(Mark White):" We filled up really quick on both the Middle School and High School workout sessions. It just proved the kids are looking for something to do. We have a great facility here and a great coaching staff coming out in our partnership with County Physical Therapy. It seems like we need to get going."

Brian Morrision of County Physical Therapy is leading the workouts

(Brian Morrison):" For the next two weeks what we are trying to implement here is movement good movement consistent movement."

It has been three and a half months since most of the student athletes have been in structured workouts

Morrison:" We have to approach it a little softly some kids might think it is a little bit easy and others might think it is extremely difficult. A positive fun energetic environment and make sure there is some discipline and respect of the coaches being present. We are just trying to get the kids here and moving and get them ready for a potential phase two."

Conner Michaud is heading into his senior year. He missed his junior year of track and field and hopes the soccer season is held this fall.

(Conner Michaud):" It was hard not having a season and missing so much. It just makes you want to get in shape even more so you don't waste your last season here."

Michaud qualified for the New England Track and Field Championships his sophomore year and he says he is staying in shape for both soccer and Track and Field in the spring.

Michaud:" I have been working out 45 minutes in the morning and a minimum 15 mile bike ride and I have been going on runs in the afternoon."

The MPA memo put out a guideline for return to safe play. Athletes have to be broken up into a pods of 10. They need to maintain social distancing. The first two weeks is for general conditioning only and then it moves into phase two followed by phase three in August.

White:" July 20th starts sport specific, but that is limited as well to individual skill building. There's no scrimmages no drills no one on one competition. It basically individual skills. Those will be led by the coaches."