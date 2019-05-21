Presque Isle will host Regional Soccer Championship games in November

Presque Isle will be hosting four Regional Soccer Championship games in November.The Class C North boys and girls games will be played on November 5th and the Class D North boys and girls wlll play on November 6th. The Maine Principals Association decided to move the games to turf and a neutral site because of field conditions in November.

Mike Bisson:" The change was made years ago to play all of our State games on Turf. We got a request from schools who are struggling to secure a turf field neutral site for their home games for the Regional Championships. They asked us to take a look if we could host those on neutral site turf fields so they don't have to scramble after they played Friday or Saturday for that Tuesday Regional Championship game."

Bisson says this will help alleviate a problem that many schools were facing as they were trying to find a field to play on if their field was unplayable

Bisson:" Late rain has just caused problems for the fields. People are giving up their home field anyway to go to a site that goes to a field that can tolerate all the rain and how it holds up through that late season."

The Presque Isle field has hosted several games over the years including four semifinal games last October because of poor field conditions. The field has also been utilized on several occasions for Regional games. Athletic Administrator Mark White is excited to have the opportunity to showcase the facility again.

(Mark White):" We are excited we think it is a validation of when we had the State Championships up here in 2015. The fact the MPA has asked us to do that is quite an honor and we are looking forward to it."

Presque Isle will once again host State Championship Class C and D games in 2020. White says that back in 2015 Presque Isle was given high marks by schools who traveled here to play in State Championships

White:" We got all kinds of compliments from both winners and losers. I think we did a good job. There are some things we would do differently. The MPA reaching out to us is not only a testament to the community, but to the people who work the events. We don't want to wish time away, but we will be ready for November when it gets here."