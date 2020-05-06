Presque Isle will host State Soccer Championships



The County will host several major high school events beginning in the fall and continuing into the winter.

Last week we told you about the State Ski meet being hosted by four venues next February. Presque Isle will also be the soccer hub in early November. Hosting six Regional and State soccer championship games.

Mark White:"Class D Regional Championship game and then that Saturday we will have the C D State Finals so we will have four games that day. We are really looking forward to it."

The Dr Gehrig Johnson Athletic Complex at Presque Isle Middle School hosted three Regional Championship game last year and back in 2015 hosted the Class C and D State Championship games with Wayneflete boys and girls, Washington Academy boys Fort Fairfield and Buckfield boys and

Orono Richmond and Ashland girls competing for titles.The event drew very high marks from fans, coaches and players.

White:" If I do anything right it is picking good people to work. I have a great game staff and event staff that not only will they do their job well, but are also proud of the work they do. My goal has always been let the coaches coach the players play and the fans cheer and let us take care of everything else."

In the last five years a lot of work has been put into the complex from new turf to expanding the booster concession stand to more bathroom space.

White:" it's about the community. The community supports us supports the school system and supports the athletics department. We have great people up here who make it easy as can be for teams players and spectators coming up the way up here."

White says that this will be an economic benefit to the area and will also be a learning experience for several of the athletes who might be making their first trip to the County

White:" I have always believed that travel is a good thing. You don't have to get on an airplane and go exotic. I think it is good for those teams to come up here and see this part of the state. Some of them have never been up and may never come back. I think they are surprised when they get here to see the type of facilities and the way we conduct the events."