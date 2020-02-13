Quarterfinal schedule for County teams

Here is the schedule for County teams in the quarterfinals. The Northern Regional Tournament gets underway tomorrow at the Cross Insurance Center.

It will be a busy week with several County teams in action.

Here is the schedule for County teams in the quarterfinals.

Presque Isle and Winlsow girls play the first game of the tournament tomorrow at 3:30 pm

On Saturday

Old Town and Houlton girls will play the first game of the day at 9:30

The defending State Champion Caribou Vikings will play MDI at 3:30 that afternoon.

The Katahdin and Washburn girls open the night session on Saturday at 7pm

Monday is another busy day with the rest of the Class D teams in action

Van Buren and Easton boys meet at 9:30 in the morning

The afternoon sessoin has the Wisdom girls play Shead at 2 followed by the 2 time defending State Champion SAHS Warriors taking on Ashland at 3:30 pm

The night session has Machias and SAHS boys meeting at 7 followed by the Jonesport Beals GHCA game at 8:30 pm

Tuesday

Fort Fairfield and CAHS girls will meet at 9:30 in the morning

The Fort Fairfield boys will take on George Stevens at 2 pm followed by the CAHS and Stearns game at 3:30.

on Wednesday

Fort Kent and Mattanawcook boys meet in the first game at 9:30.

The Class B Semifinals then take center court with the girls in the afternoon and the boys in the evening.

On Thursday the D semifinals and on Friday the C Semifinals. The Championship games are set for Saturday.