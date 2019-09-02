Rain doesn't bother runners in Labor Day race.



While most people probably tried to stay inside where it was warmer some runners were enjoying the weather in what is believed to be the longest running road race in the County.

(Thomas Beckum):" It has been a really hot summer and any time you can run in the 60's or the 50's it is great running weather. This race is usually really hot in the 80's and today is probably the coolest I have every run it. The rain just helps it is fun running in the rain and people run a lot faster when conditions are right."

(Anne Strauser):" It was cool and wet, but at least it wasn't sunny. I didn't need shade or anything. The cool weather helped in my race today."

Over 20 runners took part in the 5 mile Labor Day Road Race that started and ended at Caribou High School. Beckum and Strauser were the overall winners of the race. Beckum was very pleased with his time including a five k split

Beckum:" One of my five kays my watch said I ran 18:39 so I am hopefully back into 17 minute shape for a five kay. I have been getting faster and faster as the season goes on and I have been injury free for a long time. The consistency has been helping me alot."

The runners were running into a head wind at times which was a little more challenging, but Strauser put it in perspective

Strauser:" There were parts where the rain was beating against my face, but I thought about Hurricane Dorian down there and it wasn't a hurricane so I was able to keep pushing and got to the finish."

Both runners now have their sites set on their next race in two weeks. Both of them will be running in the Caribou Half Marathon

Strauser:" This is a workout to get my legs moving before the half."

Beckum:" The Half Marathon is a longer distance for me. I still have some strength and hopefully do well there. It is a part of the series."

Beckum was very pleased with his performance today and is hoping to use this race as a springboard for the next few months.

Beckum:" This is probably the fastest I have run this season. I am very happy and plan on running cross country Nationals for Masters. Hopefully get some indoor meets this season so this is a good start for me right now I just have to stay healthy."

Full results are posted in related documents section.

